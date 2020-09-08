New Order Share New Single "Be a Rebel," Confirm Fall 2021 Tour Dates

New Order have released their first new single in five years titled “Be A Rebel.” The track was initially scheduled to drop prior to their Unity Tour with Pet Shop Boys this fall, but those dates have been postponed to fall 2021.

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” said Bernard Sumner, founding member of the band. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

The group has also announced a box set reissue of their 1983 album Power, Corruption & Lies, which will arrive on Oct. 2 via Warner Music.

Listen to “Be A Rebel” below and scroll down for a full list of dates for The Unity Tour.

New Order/Pet Shop Boys Tour Dates:

September

18 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage *

20 – Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

22 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden *

25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

28 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

October

01 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *

03 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory *

07 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena 8

09 – George, Wash. – Gorge Amphitheatre *

12- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl *

16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl *

Co-headline with Pet Shop Boys

Special One-Off London Headline Show

November

06 – London, U.K. @ The O2