Rosalía and Travis Scott Collaborate on New Track "TKN"

Rosalía and Travis Scott have just released their newest collaboration titled “TKN,” which features Scott rapping both in Spanish and English. The two previously collaborated on the remix of Scott’s song “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” which also featured Lil Baby.

“Travis is an artist who I’ve admired a lot since the beginning of his career and I can’t imagine a better artist to collaborate with on this song” said Rosalía in a press release. “I feel that now is the moment to release this song, after so many months of staying indoors, missing freedom or being with people we love. I hope “TKN” gives you energy, makes you dance, and gives you strength if you’re going through difficult times.”

The single was set to release in March, but was pushed back due to the pandemic. “It has an energy, I think, that is so specific for a certain moment” Rosalía said while discussing the “super aggressive” single in an interview with Zane Lowe in April. “I didn’t feel like it was connected with what was going on in the world in that moment.”

TKN is available on all major streaming platforms. Watch the music video below: