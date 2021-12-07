Nick Murphy & The Program Announce New Album Take In The Roses

By Jade Gomez  |  December 7, 2021  |  1:45pm
Photo by Johnny Bogine Music News Nick Murphy
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Nick Murphy & The Program Announce New Album <I>Take In The Roses</I>

Nick Murphy goes by many names. Under Chet Faker, he released Hotel Surrender earlier this year. Now, he has announced a new record Take In The Roses under Nick Murphy, featuring a new band called The Program. The best part? The album comes out this Friday, Dec. 10.

Murphy’s new band features Nick Kinsey (Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby), Jake Falby (Chet Faker, Julie Byrne), Tim Lappin and Tim Mislock, and was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Harrington (Darkside). Take In The Roses was recorded pre-pandemic at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. Tracked almost entirely live, the album channels Americana influences and serves as a nice contrast to his work as Chet Faker.

“This record is important for a lot of reasons,” says Murphy. “But if I had to choose one, it’s that it was fun to make.”

Below, watch the teaser for Take In The Roses and keep scrolling to check out its artwork. You can preorder the album ahead of its Dec. 10 release here.

Take In The Roses Artwork

titr-artwork.jpg

Tags

nick murphy

nick murphy & the program

take in the roses

More from Nick Murphy 
Also in Music