Nick Murphy & The Program Announce New Album Take In The Roses

Nick Murphy goes by many names. Under Chet Faker, he released Hotel Surrender earlier this year. Now, he has announced a new record Take In The Roses under Nick Murphy, featuring a new band called The Program. The best part? The album comes out this Friday, Dec. 10.

Murphy’s new band features Nick Kinsey (Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby), Jake Falby (Chet Faker, Julie Byrne), Tim Lappin and Tim Mislock, and was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Harrington (Darkside). Take In The Roses was recorded pre-pandemic at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. Tracked almost entirely live, the album channels Americana influences and serves as a nice contrast to his work as Chet Faker.

“This record is important for a lot of reasons,” says Murphy. “But if I had to choose one, it’s that it was fun to make.”

Below, watch the teaser for Take In The Roses and keep scrolling to check out its artwork. You can preorder the album ahead of its Dec. 10 release here.

Take In The Roses Artwork