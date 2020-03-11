Nicolas Jaar Announces New Album, Shares Biting Track "Sunder"

Nicolas Jaar just keeps getting busier and busier. After a stellar EP under his “Against All Logic” moniker (followed shortly by a full LP) and producing for much of FKA twigs’ MAGDALENE last year, Jaar announced Wednesday via Instagram that he would be releasing an album under his “birth name.” Cenizas will be Jaar’s first album under his name since 2016’s Sirens.
Jaar shared the album’s first track, “Sunder,” along with the announcement. A twitchy electronic track, it features Jaar’s own vocals whispering in and out of focus. It’s easy to see why “Sunder” was released under Jaar’s own name instead of one of his many side projects (Against All Logic, Darkside, AEAEA), given how in line it is with the work he presented on Pomegranates and Sirens. It eschews a driving rhythmic structure for an excursive experimental trip, leading many fans to comment, hilariously, “Nicolas Jaar is back!”
Jaar will also be helping to curate Armenia’s experimental festival Urvakan alongside other guest curators such as Rabih Beaini, Club Chai and Gost Zvuk in May.
Cenizas is out March 27 through Jaar’s label Other People. There will be additional mixing assistance from fellow AEAEA collaborator Patrick Higgins. You can listen to “Sunder” below and find the details of the album further down.
Cenizas Tracklist:
01. Vanish
02. Menysid
03. Cenizas
04. Agosto
05. Gocce
06. Mud
07. Vaciar
08. Sunder
09. Hello, Chain
10. Rubble
11. Garden
12. Xerox
13. Faith Made of Silk
Cenizas Album Art: