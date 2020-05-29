Listen to Night Shop's New Song with Allison Crutchfield and Jarvis Taveniere

L.A.’s Night Shop, the solo project of Justin Sullivan (Flat Worms drummer and Kevin Morby collaborator), has released a new song “Hello Take Me Anywhere” with Allison Crutchfield (Swearin’) and Jarvis Taveniere (Woods).

It’s the first Night Shop release on Dangerbird Records, a part of the Microdose Series that’s supporting rising Los Angeles artists. The press release describes the track as a “driving song about love and yearning, seeking discovery, travel, new experiences, and keeping the train rolling.” It’s also just a catchy cowboy jam.

Purchase the song here, and watch the video below.