By Danielle Chelosky  |  May 29, 2020  |  3:30pm
Image via YouTube Music News Night Shop
Listen to Night Shop's New Song with Allison Crutchfield and Jarvis Taveniere

L.A.’s Night Shop, the solo project of Justin Sullivan (Flat Worms drummer and Kevin Morby collaborator), has released a new song “Hello Take Me Anywhere” with Allison Crutchfield (Swearin’) and Jarvis Taveniere (Woods).

It’s the first Night Shop release on Dangerbird Records, a part of the Microdose Series that’s supporting rising Los Angeles artists. The press release describes the track as a “driving song about love and yearning, seeking discovery, travel, new experiences, and keeping the train rolling.” It’s also just a catchy cowboy jam.

Purchase the song here, and watch the video below.

