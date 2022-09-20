Nilüfer Yanya Covers Riotous and Romantic PJ Harvey Track

British indie rocker Nilüfer Yanya leaves you feeling uneasy with her cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” produced by Jazzi Bobbi and released today (Sept. 21). With a full guitar sound that keeps the track churning along, and soft horns drifting beneath the surface, this rendition paints a vivid picture in your head. Yanya’s voice comes deep and from the chest, giving the track just the right twinge of lovesickness with a very dark twist. The listener finds themselves simultaneously terrified and enthralled by the picture of love painted here. The lyrics confuse violence and romance, with Yanya hauntingly singing, “I beg you my darling / Don’t leave me / I’m hurting / Lick my legs I’m on fire / Lick my legs of desire.” Whatever cavern this version may open up inside you, you just can’t turn the song off.

Yanya comments: ”’Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me. It comes across defiant, alien and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.” This cover is a bit of a departure from her usually poppier sound, but keeps and emphasizes the same dark undertones furled around the edges of her original work. This release is the first to come after her highly lauded sophomore album PAINLESS, released earlier this year on ATO Records.

Find Yanya’s “Rid of Me” cover and upcoming tour dates below.

Nilüfer Yanya Tour Dates:

October

01 – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival 2022

10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Arena (supporting Roxy Music)

12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (supporting Roxy Music)

14 – London, UK @ O2 Arena (supporting Roxy Music)

19 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Babylon

20 – Ankara, Turkey @ Milyon Performance Hall

22 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Café

23 – Budapest, Hungary @ Turbina Kuulturális Központ

25 – Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia^

26 – Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv Club^

28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3^

29 – Madrid, Spain @ Moby Dick Club^

30 – Valencia, Spain @ Loco Club^

November

18 – Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender

(^ – supported by Léa Sen)