Nine Inch Nails Just Shared Two New Albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts

Nine Inch Nails have graced us this with new music this morning. On Thursday, March 26, the group announced two new albums, which were released today and are now available to download for free. Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts—titles that feel uncannily prescient and apocalyptic—offer up 23 tracks for your social distancing enjoyment.
“Music—whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it—has always been the thing that helped us get through anything—good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane,” wrote Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
“Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts … well, you’ll figure it out,” they added.
The four previous installments of the Ghosts series were released in 2008. More recently, the band dropped EPs including Bad Witch in 2018, Add Violence in 2017 and Not the Actual Events in 2016. Reznor and Ross released the album Hesitation Marks in 2013. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in January.
Find the details of the two new albums below, beneath Ghosts V: Together’s opening track and Paste archival footage from Nine Inch Nails’ Woodstock ‘94 performance. You can download their new albums here.
Ghosts V: Together Tracklist:
01. Letting Go While Holding On
02. Together
03. Out in the Open
04. With Faith
05. Apart
06. Your Touch
07. Hope We Can Again
08. Still Right Here
Ghosts VI: Locusts Tracklist:
01. The Cursed Clock
02. Around Every Corner
03. The Worriment Waltz
04. Run like Hell
05. When it Happens (Don’t Mind Me)
06. Another Crashed Car
07. Temp Fix
08. Trust Fades
09. A Really Bad Night
10. Your New Normal
11. Just Breathe
12. Right Behind You
13. Turn This Off Please
14. So Tired
15. Almost Dawn