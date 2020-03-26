Nine Inch Nails Just Shared Two New Albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts

Nine Inch Nails have graced us this with new music this morning. On Thursday, March 26, the group announced two new albums, which were released today and are now available to download for free. Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts—titles that feel uncannily prescient and apocalyptic—offer up 23 tracks for your social distancing enjoyment.

“Music—whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it—has always been the thing that helped us get through anything—good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane,” wrote Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Anybody out there?New Nine Inch Nails out now. Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.https://t.co/Q7VZ1z8gFi — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) March 26, 2020

“Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts … well, you’ll figure it out,” they added.

The four previous installments of the Ghosts series were released in 2008. More recently, the band dropped EPs including Bad Witch in 2018, Add Violence in 2017 and Not the Actual Events in 2016. Reznor and Ross released the album Hesitation Marks in 2013. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in January.

Find the details of the two new albums below, beneath Ghosts V: Together’s opening track and Paste archival footage from Nine Inch Nails’ Woodstock ‘94 performance. You can download their new albums here.

Ghosts V: Together Tracklist:

01. Letting Go While Holding On

02. Together

03. Out in the Open

04. With Faith

05. Apart

06. Your Touch

07. Hope We Can Again

08. Still Right Here

Ghosts VI: Locusts Tracklist:

01. The Cursed Clock

02. Around Every Corner

03. The Worriment Waltz

04. Run like Hell

05. When it Happens (Don’t Mind Me)

06. Another Crashed Car

07. Temp Fix

08. Trust Fades

09. A Really Bad Night

10. Your New Normal

11. Just Breathe

12. Right Behind You

13. Turn This Off Please

14. So Tired

15. Almost Dawn