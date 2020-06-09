90% of Independent Music Venues Could Shut Down Due to COVID-19

While COVID-19 has caused a hiatus on live performances, it could lead to the permanent shutting down of 90% of independent music venues in America. This was determined by a survey by the National Independent Venue Association, representing 2,000 members in the 50 states. 90 percent of the members say they will have no choice but to permanently close venue doors if the lockdown lasts six months or longer and no federal support is provided.

NIVA put together a proposal for Congress to adjust the Paycheck Protection Program in order to help out venues more through half a year’s worth of payroll for full-time and part-time employees, benefits and fix operating costs that include rent/mortgage payments, utilities, taxes and insurance, as well as loan forgiveness and tax credits.

In late May, a letter sent to the House of Representatives read: “Live event venues were among the first to close as COVID-19 spread across the country, and they are likely to be among the last to reopen… Concerts and live events may not be possible until a vaccine is readily available to the public, which could be months away. Until that time, live event venues will remain shuttered, leaving employees without jobs and businesses without revenue. The continued closures will impact the hundreds of contractors, suppliers, and business partners that support the live entertainment industry in our states and districts.”