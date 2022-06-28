NNAMDÏ Announces New Album, Shares "I Don't Really Wanna Be Famous"

NNAMDÏ fame on his latest single, “I Don’t Really Wanna Be Famous.” The song is the first release from his forthcoming album Please Have a Seat, out Oct. 7 via Secretly Canadian / Sooper Records. The track marks the Chicago-based artist’s Secretly Canadian debut, and comes with a music video directed by Austin Vesley in which he lounges around a grandiose mansion, gets harassed by the paparazzi and has a few tomatoes hurled at him.
NNAMDÏ weighs the pros and cons of being the center of attention on “I Don’t Really Wanna Be Famous.” While he knows it would be fun to be surrounded by models and ride around in private planes, he tentatively adds, “I don’t really wanna be popular / Walk around the city, they stop and look / I don’t really like to be ogled at.” The eccentric track is tied together by NNAMDÏ’s easy flow and a simple tinkering beat that distills his indecision about being in the spotlight.
“I realized I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at,” says NNAMDÏ of the album in a statement. “It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present”.
NNAMDÏ has also announced he will be hitting the road this fall in support of Please Have a Seat. The tour will kick off Oct. 18 in Iowa and includes a hometown show at Thalia Hall, along with dates across the East Coast. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 1, and can be purchased here.
Watch the video for “I Don’t Really Wanna Be Famous” below, and take a look at the album art and tracklist for Please Take a Seat further down.
Please Have a Seat Tracklist:
01. Ready to Run
02. Armoire
03. Dibs
04. Touchdown
05. Grounded
06. I Don’t Wanna Be Famous
07. ANXIOUS EATER
08. Anti
09. Dedication
10. Smart Ass
11. Benched
12. Careful
13. Lifted
14. Somedays
Please Have a SeatArt:
NNAMDÏ Tour Dates:
October
18 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
19 – Minneapolis MN @ 7th St. Entry
20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
25 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
26 – Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club
27 – Johnson, VT @ Northern Vermont University
28 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
November
01 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
02 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
03 – Carrboro, NC @ Pinhook
04 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
05 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR