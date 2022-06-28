NNAMDÏ Announces New Album, Shares "I Don't Really Wanna Be Famous"

NNAMDÏ fame on his latest single, “I Don’t Really Wanna Be Famous.” The song is the first release from his forthcoming album Please Have a Seat, out Oct. 7 via Secretly Canadian / Sooper Records. The track marks the Chicago-based artist’s Secretly Canadian debut, and comes with a music video directed by Austin Vesley in which he lounges around a grandiose mansion, gets harassed by the paparazzi and has a few tomatoes hurled at him.

NNAMDÏ weighs the pros and cons of being the center of attention on “I Don’t Really Wanna Be Famous.” While he knows it would be fun to be surrounded by models and ride around in private planes, he tentatively adds, “I don’t really wanna be popular / Walk around the city, they stop and look / I don’t really like to be ogled at.” The eccentric track is tied together by NNAMDÏ’s easy flow and a simple tinkering beat that distills his indecision about being in the spotlight.

“I realized I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at,” says NNAMDÏ of the album in a statement. “It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present”.

NNAMDÏ has also announced he will be hitting the road this fall in support of Please Have a Seat. The tour will kick off Oct. 18 in Iowa and includes a hometown show at Thalia Hall, along with dates across the East Coast. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 1, and can be purchased here.

Watch the video for “I Don’t Really Wanna Be Famous” below, and take a look at the album art and tracklist for Please Take a Seat further down.

Please Have a Seat Tracklist:

01. Ready to Run

02. Armoire

03. Dibs

04. Touchdown

05. Grounded

06. I Don’t Wanna Be Famous

07. ANXIOUS EATER

08. Anti

09. Dedication

10. Smart Ass

11. Benched

12. Careful

13. Lifted

14. Somedays

Please Have a SeatArt:

NNAMDÏ Tour Dates:

October

18 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

19 – Minneapolis MN @ 7th St. Entry

20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

25 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

26 – Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club

27 – Johnson, VT @ Northern Vermont University

28 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

November

01 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

02 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

03 – Carrboro, NC @ Pinhook

04 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

05 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR