NNAMDÏ Shares New EP Black Plight

Chicago-based artist, multi-instrumentalist and Sooper Records co-founder NNAMDÏ has released a new EP, Black Plight, which was recorded over the past week and uploaded to Bandcamp today. Black Plight follows the release of NNAMDÏ’s album from earlier this year, BRAT.

Proceeds from the EP’s Bandcamp sales will go to eatChicago, a non-profit dedicated toward building equality for Black Chicagoans working in marginalized sectors of the economy, and Assata’s Daughters, a grassroots political activism organization aimed at black liberation.

Purchase Black Plight here, and watch NNAMDÏ’s 2018 Daytrotter session below.