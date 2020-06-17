No Joy Share Dreamy New Single "Nothing Will Hurt You"

Montreal’s No Joy is back with another new single, “Nothing Will Hurt You,” ahead of their forthcoming album Motherhood, out on Aug. 21 via Joyful Noise / Hand Drawn Dracula. The track is buoyant and full of swirling synths, and the lyric video is packed with adorable animals. “Nothing Will Hurt You” follows their lead single “Birthmark.”

Frontperson Jasamine White-Gluz says of the track:

The demo of this song started as a slow Industrial burner built on samples of me screaming. Once brought into the studio, the song found new life; our mission in the studio was that no idea was too weird to try. That led to us squishing Bananas into very expensive microphones to get textured percussion noises, shoving kitchen knives into guitar necks to create a perfect slide guitar sound and adding some Primus-inspired slap bass.

Preorder Motherhood here, and listen to “Nothing Will Hurt You” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

01. Birthmark

02. Dream Rats (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

03. Nothing Will Hurt

04. Four

05. Ageless

06. Why Mothers Die

07. Happy Bleeding

08. Signal Lights

09. Fish

10. Primal Curse

11. Kidder