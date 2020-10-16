Nothing Announce Livestream Concert to Celebrate New Album The Great Dismal

In honor of their fourth album The Great Dismal arriving later this month, Nothing announced a record release livestream titled The Great Dismal: An Auditory And Ocular Trauma.

The event will take place on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. EST, with tickets available here. 20% of the proceeds made from the show will benefit NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund to aid live music venues. The show is sponsored by Kickstarter Music, Vans, Fender and Slane Irish Whiskey, and it will feature special guests Full of Hell and collaborations with filmmakers Mike Martinez and Tyler Wray of Everything Is Stories, Kilp Collective’s Ricardo Rivera and videographer Frank Huang.

The Great Dismal drops on Oct. 30 via Relapse Records, and you can preorder it here. “The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants,” frontman Dominic Palermo said. “The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can’t ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily.”

Revisit their recent singles “Say Less” and “Bernie Sanders.”