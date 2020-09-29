Watch Nothing's Video For Their New Single "Bernie Sanders"

The Philadelphia-based rock band Nothing shared new single “Bernie Sanders” with an accompanying music video directed by Jordan Hemingway. Following the release of “Say Less,” this is the second preview of their forthcoming album The Great Dismal, out on Oct. 30 via Relapse Records.

Nothing founder Domenic Palermo said of the new track:

Originally, it was about being lost in Japan… both figuratively, and literally. While searching relentlessly for an answer, you typically find yourself unearthing deeper meaning and often prompting more questions. By the end of it all you don’t even know if you were ever lost at all or if you were exactly where you were supposed to be the whole time. I really don’t even know what it means anymore.

The band has partnered with Rock The Vote to register voters via the viewing link.

Watch the “Bernie Sanders” video below and pre-order The Great Dismal here.