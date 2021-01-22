Exclusive: NRCSSST Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Lead Single "Sinking"

Stephanie Luke, drummer and co-vocalist in The Coathangers, and Dan Dixon (PLS PLS, Dropsonic) have formed a new band called NRCSSST, and they’re releasing their self-titled debut album on Feb. 12 via Slimstyle. Today, they’ve shared the album’s lead single, “Sinking,” which you can hear below. The Atlanta band are backed by drummer Chandler Rentz (Snowden), keyboardist André Griffin (PLS PLS) and bassist Danny Silvestri (Trances Arc). They starting writing in 2019 and later began performing, but only managed to play a few shows before the pandemic hit.

“Sinking” is built on soaring, benevolent rock, and throughout, they try to gauge the health of a relationship and whether it’s worth holding on to. The song’s cymbal-clattering, synth-led breakdown is the first taste of their vast arsenal of sounds used on the album.

“This song represents struggles with different relationships, whether with a sister, a friend, a partner, etc,” Luke says. “It can even be about feeling stuck in those relationships or even where you live, feeling like you’re sinking in your own lil universe.”

NRCSSST has both the upbeat, anthemic tendencies and synth-y grit of bands like Interpol and Spoon, plus hints of glam-punk (“All I Ever Wanted”), moody psych (“Room”) and slow-building, piano-led rock (“Sunday Girl,” “Lay Your Hands on Me”). For fans of the duo’s other Atlanta bands, you’ll also detect the hard-nosed passion of The Coathangers and the keyboard hisses of PLS PLS.

Listen to “Sinking” below, and preorder their album here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. All I Ever Wanted

02. Don’t Know Me

03. Love Suicide

04. Sinking

05. Room

06. Sapphire

07. Let the Lions Eat

08. Sunday Girl

09. Ride

10. Lay Your Hands on Me