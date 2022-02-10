Oblivion Access Shares Complete 2022 Lineup

As festival season gears back up, new and exciting lineups are dropping constantly. Austin, Texas’ Oblivion Access, known for featuring some of the best and brightest heavy and experimental music, returns with their complete lineup. This final iteration adds Danny Brown as a headliner alongside Andy Morin of Death Grips, HO99O9, Wiki, The Body and more.
The festival will take place from May 12-15 across eight venues, turning downtown Austin into an immersive once-in-a-lifetime experience. In addition to the newly added acts, previously announced performers include Xiu Xiu, Blonde Redhead, The Locust, Injury Reserve and more. There will also be a rare Full of Hell performance, and billy woods will do a solo set in addition to being on the bill as one-half of acclaimed rap duo Armand Hammer.
“Our small but mighty team couldn’t be more excited about this year’s lineup which we feel is the most expansive and diverse since the festival’s inception. Whether you like heavy metal, hip-hop, punk, electronic, shoegaze or indie rock, we have a little bit of something for everyone,” said festival co-founder Dusty Brooks. “Get ready too because there are a ton more events on the horizon including a special art gallery, new comedy additions, and some really exciting partnerships that will help take our growing fest to the next level. Buckle up and strap in for a wild ride this spring!”
Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. CT. Below, check out the full lineup and purchase tickets here.
Oblivion Access 2022 Lineup
Danny Brown *
Blonde Redhead
Carcass
The Locust
Grouper *
Youth of Today
Andy Morin (of Death Grips // Solo Set) *
The Microphones *
Xiu Xiu
Autopsy
HO99O9 *
Converge
William Basinski
Zola Jesus
Lil Ugly Mane
Injury Reserve
Cave In
Armand Hammer (featuring The Alchemist)
Andy Stott
Vio-Lence
Massacre *
METZ
A Place to Bury Strangers
Wiki *
Melt-Banana
Windhand
Black Dice
Anika
Show me the Body
Cities Aviv *
King Woman *
Liturgy
Coven
Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Despise You
Uniform & The Body (special collaborative showcase)
Blood Incantation
Billy Woods *
HTRK *
Full of Hell *
Prurient
Kool Keith
The Body *
Akai Solo
Soul Glo *
Author & Punisher *
Cough
Thou
Devil Master
Drew McDowall *
Ringworm
Acid Witch
True Widow
Fat Tony *
Fury
Primitive Man
Spectral Voice *
N8NOFACE *
LustSickPuppy *
Mizmor
Uniform
Deli Girls *
Drain
Hell
Boan
Yellow Eyes
Alex Zhang Hungtai *
Debit
Plack Blague *
Spotlights
Candy
Deaf Club
Ilsa *
Troller
Yautja *
Midwife
Vermin Womb
Mortiferum *
Elizabeth Colour Wheel
PLF *
Outer Heaven
Immortal Bird
Missing *
Portrayal of Guilt
Skeleton *
Judiciary
Aaron Dilloway
Fed Ash *
Glassing
Vile Creature
Sex Pill *
Christworm
Many Blessings *
Death Insurance *
Sore Dream
Mvtant *
Grivo
Saintpeeler
Blank Hellscape
Bridle
Private Service
Shitbag
Wolfie Warship