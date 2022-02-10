Oblivion Access Shares Complete 2022 Lineup

As festival season gears back up, new and exciting lineups are dropping constantly. Austin, Texas’ Oblivion Access, known for featuring some of the best and brightest heavy and experimental music, returns with their complete lineup. This final iteration adds Danny Brown as a headliner alongside Andy Morin of Death Grips, HO99O9, Wiki, The Body and more.

The festival will take place from May 12-15 across eight venues, turning downtown Austin into an immersive once-in-a-lifetime experience. In addition to the newly added acts, previously announced performers include Xiu Xiu, Blonde Redhead, The Locust, Injury Reserve and more. There will also be a rare Full of Hell performance, and billy woods will do a solo set in addition to being on the bill as one-half of acclaimed rap duo Armand Hammer.

“Our small but mighty team couldn’t be more excited about this year’s lineup which we feel is the most expansive and diverse since the festival’s inception. Whether you like heavy metal, hip-hop, punk, electronic, shoegaze or indie rock, we have a little bit of something for everyone,” said festival co-founder Dusty Brooks. “Get ready too because there are a ton more events on the horizon including a special art gallery, new comedy additions, and some really exciting partnerships that will help take our growing fest to the next level. Buckle up and strap in for a wild ride this spring!”

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. CT. Below, check out the full lineup and purchase tickets here.

Oblivion Access 2022 Lineup

Danny Brown *

Blonde Redhead

Carcass

The Locust

Grouper *

Youth of Today

Andy Morin (of Death Grips // Solo Set) *

The Microphones *

Xiu Xiu

Autopsy

HO99O9 *

Converge

William Basinski

Zola Jesus

Lil Ugly Mane

Injury Reserve

Cave In

Armand Hammer (featuring The Alchemist)

Andy Stott

Vio-Lence

Massacre *

METZ

A Place to Bury Strangers

Wiki *

Melt-Banana

Windhand

Black Dice

Anika

Show me the Body

Cities Aviv *

King Woman *

Liturgy

Coven

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Despise You

Uniform & The Body (special collaborative showcase)

Blood Incantation

Billy Woods *

HTRK *

Full of Hell *

Prurient

Kool Keith

The Body *

Akai Solo

Soul Glo *

Author & Punisher *

Cough

Thou

Devil Master

Drew McDowall *

Ringworm

Acid Witch

True Widow

Fat Tony *

Fury

Primitive Man

Spectral Voice *

N8NOFACE *

LustSickPuppy *

Mizmor

Uniform

Deli Girls *

Drain

Hell

Boan

Yellow Eyes

Alex Zhang Hungtai *

Debit

Plack Blague *

Spotlights

Candy

Deaf Club

Ilsa *

Troller

Yautja *

Midwife

Vermin Womb

Mortiferum *

Elizabeth Colour Wheel

PLF *

Outer Heaven

Immortal Bird

Missing *

Portrayal of Guilt

Skeleton *

Judiciary

Aaron Dilloway

Fed Ash *

Glassing

Vile Creature

Sex Pill *

Christworm

Many Blessings *

Death Insurance *

Sore Dream

Mvtant *

Grivo

Saintpeeler

Blank Hellscape

Bridle

Private Service

Shitbag

Wolfie Warship