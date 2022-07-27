OFF! Announce First Album in Eight Years, Share New Single "War Above Los Angeles"

It has been eight long years since Wasted Years, the last release from punk supergroup OFF!, composed of Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks) and Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides). Today (July 27), the band announces their forthcoming album Free LSD (Sept. 30, Fat Possum) alongside their ripper of a single, “War Above Los Angeles.” The album, which is their first with Fat Possum, also features their updated rhythm section, drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock) and bassist Autry Fulbright II (...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead).

Although known for their short, snappy hardcore jams, OFF! clock in at almost three minutes with their new single. Morris switches between dark, foreboding vocals and his signature conversational yells. Brown brings his jazzy drum background to the song at breakneck speed, as the rest of the band scrambles around to create a beautiful chaos. The accompanying video features a star-studded cast of David Yow (The Jesus Lizard), Don Nguyn, Chloe Dykstra, James Duval, D.H. Peligro (Dead Kennedys) and more as they all clash in a story of drugs, sex, brutality and confusion.

After making music for as long as I have, it was time to use a palette that includes lime green, turquoise, and magenta instead of the typical colors and shades that were involved in all of the other breakneck and car chase scenarios. Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to Milo Goes to College.

Below, watch the video for “War Above Los Angeles” and preorder Free LSD ahead of its Sept. 30 release here.