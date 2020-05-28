Ohmme Share Surreal Video For New Song "The Limit": Watch

Chicago indie-rock duo Ohmme shared “The Limit,” their forth and final single for the band’s upcoming album, Fantasize Your Ghost, set for release on June 5 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Listen to “The Limit” below.

In a press release, the band describes their new single as “a dystopian dance rocker. With angular, winding guitar and Ohmme’s distinctive intertwining vocals.”

Accompanying the release is a green-screen heavy music video directed by Hannah Welever, seeing the band navigate an eccentric arrangement of clips and stock footage. According to Ohmme,“The video for ‘The Limit’ was birthed out of the urge to create and collaborate with friends even while far apart.”

Again, you can watch the video for “The Limit” below. Further down, check out Ohmme’s 2017 Daytrotter session.