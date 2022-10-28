Giveaway: Win a Vinyl Copy of Old Sea Brigade's New Album, 5AM Paradise

Paste is teaming up with Nettwerk Music Group once again to give away a vinyl copy of singer/songwriter and producer Old Sea Brigade’s new album. One lucky reader will win a copy of 5AM Paradise, the new 10-song collection from the Nashville-based and Georgia-born musician, on “Orange Crush” vinyl.

Old Sea Brigade, aka Ben Cramer, recorded his follow-up to 2021’s Motivational Speaking in a cabin in the North Carolina mountains that he converted into a full studio by hand alongside longtime collaborators Jeremy Griffith and Owen Lewis. Cramer’s collaborators on the record include Trent Dabbs (who co-wrote Kacey Musgraves’ “High Horse”), Eli Beaird (Willie Nelson, Ruston Kelly), Kris Donegan (Mickey Guyton, Hailey Whitters, Molly Tuttle) and Julian Dorio (Amanda Shires, Eagles Of Death Metal).

Readers who want a chance to win a vinyl copy of 5AM Paradise can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs today, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 4, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

If you’d rather not take your chances, the “Orange Crush” 5AM Paradise LP is available for purchase here. You can stream the album right here.

In the meantime, watch Old Sea Brigade’s 2022 Paste session below.