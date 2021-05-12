Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch, Courtesy of Old Sea Brigade

Paste is partnering with Nettwerk Music Group to give away an Apple Watch from songwriter/producer Old Sea Brigade to celebrate the release of his new album Motivational Speaking, featuring single “Day by Day” and coming this Friday, May 14. With this release, Old Sea Brigade blends “stoically sung, heartfelt, meditative songwriting with ’80s synth-pop and a sense of Southern Gothic,” per press materials.

Pre-add the new album on Apple Music here.

Old Sea Brigade will be performing songs from Motivational Speaking live for the first time during “The Motivation Hour,” a free, register-to-watch event set for Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with a fan Q&A and special guest performers including Luke Sital-Singh. You can RSVP to tune in right here.

Readers who want a chance to win an Apple Watch can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs today, May 12, through Thursday, May 20, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

Revisit Old Sea Brigade’s 2016 Daytrotter session below.