Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Collaborate on "Nothing's Special"

After a busy 2020 releasing his latest album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never and a stint working with frequent collaborator The Weeknd as musical director for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Oneohtrix Point Never returns with a new collaboration alongside Rosalía. “Nothing’s Special,” a reimagining of the closing track from OPN’s latest album, finds Rosalía’s strikingly stark voice hovering comfortably atop the producer’s glossy and stirring synth chords. The result is an emotional, textural delight that finds the pair ruminating pensively about the increasing presence of nothingness.

This year has seen a number of collaborations from Rosalía, including “La Noche de Anoche” with Bad Bunny and “Lo Vas a Olvidar” with Billie Eilish. Earlier this year, Paste listed her forthcoming album as one of our most-anticipated of 2021.

Below, check out the lyric video for “Nothing’s Special” and revisit OPN’s Safdie Brothers-directed video for “Lost But Never Alone.”