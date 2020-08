Masked country singer Orville Peck will be hosting the second annual Rodeo at the Vogue Theatre on Aug. 29 as a livestream event for fans.

It starts at 9 p.m. EST, and the pre-recorded performances will include Peck, as well as Evil, Dale Hollow & The Long Con and Louisiana Purchase & Miss Toto. It will air online here.

The second annual Rodeo follows the release of Peck’s EP Show Pony, which featured the Shania Twain collaboration “Legends Never Die.”

View the livestream event poster below.