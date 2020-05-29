Orville Peck Shares New Single "No Glory in the West": Listen

Orville Peck has shared a new single off his forthcoming EP, Show Pony, set for release June 12. The new track, “No Glory in the West,” has made appearances in the masked singer’s live shows earlier this year and follows his last single, “Summertime” from early April. Peck’s EP promises six tracks, including a collaboration with country-pop icon Shania Twain on “Legends Never Die.”

Orville Peck also made an appearance today on the release of Diplo’s country themed project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, where he sang the intro track. Listen below to “No Glory in the West,” plus the new Diplo song, below.

Show Pony Tracklist:

1. Summertime

2. No Glory in the West

3. Drive Me, Crazy

4. Kids

5. Legends Never Die (duet with Shania Twain)

6. Fancy