Watch Orville Peck and Shania Twain Duet in New "Legends Never Die" Video

Today Orville Peck released his highly anticipated new EP Show Pony, and its arrival includes his equally anticipated collaboration with country/pop superstar Shania Twain.

Twain and Peck duet on the song “Legends Never Die,” and today they shared a music video along with the EP. In the clip, Twain and Peck—both decked out in glitzy cowboy attire—perform at a drive-in concert (how appropriate for these COVID times!), which includes special appearances from Jaida Essence Hall (of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame) and filmmaker John Waters.

Peck’s new EP follows the release of his 2019 album Pony, which we named one of the best country albums of the year. Here’s what Peck said about his latest release:

Show Pony is the EP I’ve always wanted to make. Having spent the past year on the road and then in quarantine, I was able to reflect on all that had happened since the release of Pony and expand upon it. This is a collection of stories and I hope listeners will join me in them. I cannot thank Shania enough for being part of this; she has always been a hero of mine and her music made me feel so empowered growing up. As cliché as it sounds, recording with her and getting to get up on stage and sing with her in Nashville is a dream come true. No words really.

Watch the “Legends Never Die” video below. Stream or purchase the Show Pony EP right here. Further down, revisit a 1999 Shania Twain concert via the Paste archives.