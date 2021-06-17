Stay at Outkast's Dungeon Home Studio, Courtesy of Big Boi and Airbnb

Ever wanted to stay in a dungeon, minus all the terrifying stuff? Big Boi, best known as one-half of the iconic rap duo Outkast, has partnered with Airbnb to host limited overnight stays at the Atlanta, Georgia home where Outkast, The Dungeon Family and countless other acts got their start. Lucky fans will be able to relive the home’s legacy and will even be able to utilize a full studio to make some history of their own. The walls still bear the signatures of some of the many artists who recorded there.

The stays are scheduled to take place June 29, July 1 and July 3 for only $25 a night in honor of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s ATLiens. Experiences include guided access to the home’s basement where Outkast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their smash hits and styled rooms that pay homage to the influential Atlanta locations that inspired The Dungeon Family. Guests who live within 30 miles of the home will also be able to go to and from the house in an Escalade provided by Airbnb. The partnership comes in celebration of Black Music Month, and fans will have unprecedented access to the home that was instrumental in bringing Atlanta’s influential hip-hop scene to larger audiences.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” says Big Boi. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

Revisit the magic of Outkast’s 1998 performance of “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” below. Those who are interested can request to book this stay beginning Friday, June 25 at 1p.m. EDT here.