OutKast Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of Stankonia

OutKast will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Stankonia with a full reissue of the influential album. The reissue will also include previously unreleased versions of songs. On Oct. 30, streaming platforms will be updated with digital bundles of newly certified singles, such as “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” “Ms. Jackson” (3x platinum) and “So Fresh, So Clean.”

The “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” bundle features unreleased remixes from Cutmaster Swiff, Zack de la Rocha (Rage Against The Machine) and Beat Bullies.

Vinyl Me, Please will release a double LP edition of Stankonia pressed on 12-inch black and white galaxy vinyl for VMP members as the club’s “Record of the Month” for October. You can pre-order the vinyl here.

Watch the preview for the Stankonia vinyl experience below. While you’re here, listen to OutKast perform a song from ATLiens live in 1998 via the Paste vault.