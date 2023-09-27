PACKS Announces New Album Melt The Honey

Toronto-based indie rockers PACKS are back with their second album within a year, and the follow-up to March’s Crispy Crunch Nothing. Led by Madeline Link, the group has announced Melt The Honey with the unveiling of lead single “Honey.” A sweet delight with groovy acoustic riffs, the track is a taste of the warmth radiating from the upcoming album. “Honey” is sunny and romantic—a mirror of Link’s newfound relationship that she delves into in the album. Melt The Honey drops January 19, but you can catch PACKS on tour in the UK/EU and US with Slow Pulp and Geese.

“I wrote this song while I was living in a tiny beach town in Chile, nestled between two hills,” Link explains about the single. “They don’t have maple syrup down there, so we’d have honey instead. To keep the honey from burning you have to melt it a special way! As this developed into a habit, I think I was struck by how cute it was.”

Watch the music video for “Honey” and check out the tour dates below.

PACKS’ Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sept 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Oct 1 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

Oct 4 – Troy, NY @ No Fun*

Oct 6 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair*

Oct 7 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz*

Oct 8 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet*

Oct 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket*

Oct 11 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man*

Oct 12 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

Oct 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo*

Oct 14 – Minneapolis @ 7th Street Entry*

Oct 16 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

Oct 19 – San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

Oct 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gengis Khan

Oct 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Oct 24 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre

Oct 25 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

Oct 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto

Nov 29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club#

Nov 30 – Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy’s#

Dec 01 – Glasgow, UK @ the Hug & Pint#

Dec 02 – Dublin, IE @ Workmen’s Club#

Dec 04 – Manchester, UK @ Yes#

Dec 05 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew#

Dec 06 – London, UK @ Moth Club#

Dec 07 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store#

Dec 10 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix#

Dec 11 – Paris, FR @ L’International#

Dec 13 – Berlin, DE @ Bedehaus Szimiple#

Dec 14 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island#

Dec 15 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur#

Dec 16 – Munster, DE @ Gleis 22#

*supporting Geese

#supporting Slow Pulp