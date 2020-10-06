Palberta Announce New Album Palberta5000, Share New Single

NYC trio Palberta announced their new album Palberta5000, out on Jan. 22, 2021 via Wharf Cat Records. They also dropped the first single “Before I Got Here.”

“Before I Got Here” is an uptempo punk-ish song with vibrant guitar lines, complete with an accompanying video that finds the band hanging out in day-to-day life.

Palberta said of their forthcoming album:

While punk music was our first love, pop music has become our fixation. Throughout the making of Palberta5000, we were focused on making music that people could not only sing along to but get stuck in their heads… that and attempting to make songs longer than 50 seconds…While our melodies have gotten more melodic and our singing less harsh, we haven’t strayed too far from who Palberta is, defiantly Palberta. And no one will shape us to be otherwise.

Watch the video for “Before I Got Here” below, and preorder the album here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. No Way

02. Big Bad Want

03. Never To Go

04. The Cow

05. Fragile Place

06. In Again

07. Hey!

08. Red Antz

09. Summer Sun

10. Eggs n’ Bac’

11. Corner Store

12. I’m Z’done

13. Something In The Way

14. The Way That You Do

15. All Over My

16. Before I Got Here