Palberta Announce New Album Palberta5000, Share New Single

NYC trio Palberta announced their new album Palberta5000, out on Jan. 22, 2021 via Wharf Cat Records. They also dropped the first single “Before I Got Here.”
“Before I Got Here” is an uptempo punk-ish song with vibrant guitar lines, complete with an accompanying video that finds the band hanging out in day-to-day life.
Palberta said of their forthcoming album:
While punk music was our first love, pop music has become our fixation. Throughout the making of Palberta5000, we were focused on making music that people could not only sing along to but get stuck in their heads… that and attempting to make songs longer than 50 seconds…While our melodies have gotten more melodic and our singing less harsh, we haven’t strayed too far from who Palberta is, defiantly Palberta. And no one will shape us to be otherwise.
Watch the video for “Before I Got Here” below, and preorder the album here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist.
01. No Way
02. Big Bad Want
03. Never To Go
04. The Cow
05. Fragile Place
06. In Again
07. Hey!
08. Red Antz
09. Summer Sun
10. Eggs n’ Bac’
11. Corner Store
12. I’m Z’done
13. Something In The Way
14. The Way That You Do
15. All Over My
16. Before I Got Here