Listen to Palehound Cover Elliott Smith's "Southern Belle"

Palehound—the beautiful indie project of Ellen Kempner—is back with a haunting cover of Elliott Smith’s “Southern Belle.”

It’s no surprise that the Boston-based singer/songwriter is inspired by Smith; her songs are often driven by a poignant acoustic guitar while she laments on love and life. This cover is intense and dynamic, and her vocals are deep and sharp: “I don’t want to walk around / I don’t even want to breathe.”

Palehound’s most recent album was last year’s Black Friday. Revisit Paste’s interview with Kemper here.

Listen to the cover below. Further down, revisit Palehound’s 2015 Daytrotter session.