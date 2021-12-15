Gaspard Augé Remixes Parcels' “Somethinggreater”

Where Parcels’ recent single “Somethinggreater” was a satisfying mix of airy vocals and grounding guitar, the new remix by French musician Gaspard Augé and his production partner is a harmony-brimmed, retro-futurist endeavor worth listening to. “Somethinggreater (Gaspard Augé and Victor Le Masne Remix)” is out now via Ed Banger Records/Because Music.

The “Somethinggreater” remix is a wave of synths and bass, with a funky twist that brings an entirely new emotion to the track. Parcels’ lead vocals are on full display, and are embraced wholeheartedly.

Augé, best-known as half of electronic duo Justice, shared his debut solo album Escapades in June. Parcels released their most recent album, Day/Night, in November—a release Paste was eagerly awaiting after their self-titled in 2018.

Listen to the remix below and see Parcels’ upcoming tour dates further down.

Parcels 2022 Tour Dates:

February

27 – Vancouver, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom

28 – Portland @ Roseland Theater

March

01 – Seattle @ The Showbox

03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fox Theater

04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival 2022

08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

15 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

18 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

19 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

22 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

23 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

25 – Philadelphia @ Theatre Of Living Arts (SOLD OUT)

26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

30 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

April

01 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

September

22 – Wiesbaden, GER @ Schlachthof

23 – Hamburg @ Edel Optics Arena

24 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

25 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

27 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz (SOLD OUT)

28 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanisers

30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)

October

02 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

04 – Cologne, GER @ Palladium

05 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

06 – Rennes @ Le Liberté

08 – Reims @ La Cartonnerie

09 – Caluire-et-Cuire @ La Radiant

10 – Zürich @ Volkshaus

12 – Munich @ Tonhalle

13 – Berlin @ Columbiahalle