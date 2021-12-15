Gaspard Augé Remixes Parcels' “Somethinggreater”

Where Parcels’ recent single “Somethinggreater” was a satisfying mix of airy vocals and grounding guitar, the new remix by French musician Gaspard Augé and his production partner is a harmony-brimmed, retro-futurist endeavor worth listening to. “Somethinggreater (Gaspard Augé and Victor Le Masne Remix)” is out now via Ed Banger Records/Because Music.
The “Somethinggreater” remix is a wave of synths and bass, with a funky twist that brings an entirely new emotion to the track. Parcels’ lead vocals are on full display, and are embraced wholeheartedly.
Augé, best-known as half of electronic duo Justice, shared his debut solo album Escapades in June. Parcels released their most recent album, Day/Night, in November—a release Paste was eagerly awaiting after their self-titled in 2018.
Listen to the remix below and see Parcels’ upcoming tour dates further down.
Parcels 2022 Tour Dates:
February
27 – Vancouver, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom
28 – Portland @ Roseland Theater
March
01 – Seattle @ The Showbox
03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fox Theater
04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
05 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival 2022
08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)
13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
15 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
18 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
19 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
22 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
23 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
25 – Philadelphia @ Theatre Of Living Arts (SOLD OUT)
26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)
28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
30 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
April
01 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
September
22 – Wiesbaden, GER @ Schlachthof
23 – Hamburg @ Edel Optics Arena
24 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
25 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
27 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz (SOLD OUT)
28 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanisers
30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)
October
02 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
04 – Cologne, GER @ Palladium
05 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
06 – Rennes @ Le Liberté
08 – Reims @ La Cartonnerie
09 – Caluire-et-Cuire @ La Radiant
10 – Zürich @ Volkshaus
12 – Munich @ Tonhalle
13 – Berlin @ Columbiahalle