Parquet Courts Announce 10th Anniversary Livestream, Share Unreleased Song "Hey Bug"

Parquet Courts are celebrating their 10th anniversary as a band this year, giving new surprises to longtime fans.

The band announced a special livestream event titled On Time from Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works on Dec. 10, along with sharing “Hey Bug,” an unreleased track from their Sunbathing Animal recording sessions.

“Hey Bug” is a feverish track propelled by fast-paced vocals and a guitar solo at the end. Even with the song’s fun but intense energy, it still manages to give listeners a moment to calm down, with the tempo slowed on each chorus.

Parquet Courts vocalist A. Savage said in a statement about the song:

If I remember correctly, it would have been recorded at Seaside Lounge in Brooklyn, during the fall of 2013. We were working there with our pal Jonathan Schenke, who had recorded Light Up Gold, but this time in a studio rather than a practice space.We’d have been recording material for Tally All the Things That You Broke and Sunbathing Animal. Editing the sequence for a record is often a tough process, and when it’s over it’s typically such a relief that I’ll purge it from my memory entirely. And now I’m listening to “Hey Bug” these seven years later and thinking what a cool song it is. That period was a frenzy of writing and I know it’s not the only unreleased song from that session. So here you are, our lone musical contribution in the year 2020: “Hey Bug” (recorded 2013).

Along with the livestreamed performance, Parquet Courts’ On Time event will include archived footage, new interviews and exclusive merch for ticket-holders. Early-bird tickets are $13.50 and available now here.

Listen to Parquet Courts’ unearthed new song “Hey Bug” via Bandcamp here and watch the official livestream below.