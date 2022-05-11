Watch Parquet Courts Perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

New York indie rockers Parquet Courts are late night mainstays, performing on Letterman, Conan and Colbert’s respective late night shows over the years. They add another notch in their belt with a Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance, performing their Sympathy for Life standout “Walking at a Downtown Pace.”

The band returns to the late night stage after completing a successful North American tour, which wrapped up on April 30 in San Diego, California. The band is expected to embark on another romp with a European tour beginning later this month in France.

Below, watch Parquet Courts perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” and revisit our Sympathy for Life review here.