Win a Copy of the Paste 20th Anniversary Vinyl!

When two friends and I launched Paste Magazine in 2002, I couldn’t imagine Paste would still be going strong two decades later. Each issue of those old print magazines came with a CD sampler of some of our favorite songs. So what better way to celebrate our 20th anniversary than a vinyl sampler featuring some of our favorite tracks we’ve recorded at the Paste Studio.

The album features 10 of the thousands of tracks recorded at the Paste Studio and was pressed by our friends (and Paste alum) at Gold Rush Vinyl and was designed by Josh Jackson (no, not me, but my talented nephew who shares my name). You can explore our full catalog of recordings on the Paste YouTube channel.

Side A

1. Keb Mo’: “The Medicine Man”

2. The Wood Brothers: “Happiness Jones”

3. Seratones: “Gotta Get To Know Ya”

4. Warren Haynes: “If Heartaches Were Nickels”

5. Valerie June: “Call Me A Fool”

Side B

6. Julia Jacklin: “Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You”

7. Courtney Marie Andrews: “May Your Kindness Remain”

8. Half Waif: “Lavender Burning”

9. Lunar Vacation: “Blue Honey”

10. Wheatus: “Teenage Dirtbag”

Enter a drawing to win a copy here.

We’ll also be giving away 100 copies each day at The Paste 20th Anniversary Showcase presented by Ilegal Mezcal, part of SXSW in Austin, Texas, March 15-18. We’ll be showcasing 44 bands, including an all-female line-up on Tuesday in partnership with Women That Rock. RSVP via FreshTix and come early to get your copy.