Paste Session of the Day: Chronixx

Lately, one of my favorite things to do has been going through the Paste archives and digging up some musical gold—in this case, it was Chronixx’s live session.

Son of reggae artist Chronicle, Jamaica’s Chronixx first started under the stage name Little Chronicle. Otherwise known as Jamar Rolando McNaughton, Chronixx began his passion for music at a young age when he would work with his father in the studio. He started to gain traction with a string of singles in 2011, including “Behind Curtain” and “African Heritage.” In 2012, the mixtape Light a Fyah graced the scene with Diplo and Major Lazer, Chornixx’s alias. His EP Dread & Terrible hit the top spot of the Billboard Reggae Charts in 2014 and released his fourth full-length album Chronology in 2017.

Right off the bat, Chronixx introduces his band to the audience showing respect and regard for his colleagues before getting to the bread and butter of the session. The first song they perform is “Majesty,” which describes the beauty and wonder of women. The energy is infectious as Chronixx glows with a wide smile as he sings. His incredible voice has a smooth tone with a hint of brightness.

Chronixx says he wrote the songs for all the women in the world—mothers, sisters, and significant others. He and the band give thanks for these women and their strength and wonder. men who not only respect women but also give them thanks win a lot of cool points with me. He has an incredibly inviting and genuine demeanor and is enjoyable to watch. The whole session is healing and moves you in a way that not a lot of artists can do. Check out Chronixx’s full session and singles below.

Chronixx

May 1, 2017Paste Studio, New York“Majesty” | “Skankin’ Sweet” | “Spanish Town Rockin’”Brad Wagner (video, host), Audio wasn’t listed**