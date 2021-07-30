Paste Studio in Chicago Presented by SweetWater 7/31: Peach Tree Rascals, grandson, Sarah Barrios, The Aquadolls, Jodi

The Paste Studio on the Road tour is in Chicago this week, streaming live from Michael Mac’s Pallet Sound studio in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. Today’s sessions are sponsored by SweetWater Brewing Company and feature Peach Tree Rascals, grandson, Sarah Barrios, The Aquadolls and former Pinegrove multi-instrumentalist Jodi.

You can live-stream sessions or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s today’s lineup:

Peach Tree Rascals is a hip-hop quintet from San Jose, Calif., made up of Dominic Pizano, Issac Pech, Tarrek Abdel-Khaliq, Joseph Barros and Joge Olazaba. Their single “Mariposa” went viral on TikTok, being used for more than a million and a half videos.

Canadian-American singer/songwriter Jordan Edward Benjamin performs his blend of alt-rock and hip-hop as grandson. “Blood/Water,” a single off his first EP, 2017’s A Modern Tragedy Vol. 1 was certified Platinum, and his debut full-length, Death of an Optimist was released on Fueled by Ramen last December.

Hailing from the tiny town of Torrington, Conn., pop singer/songwriter Sarah Barrios has already made quite a splash for someone who just embarked on her first tour, but that speaks to how quickly her melodies catch your ear.

Singer/songwriter Melissa Brooks founded The Aquadolls in La Mirada, Calif., in 2012, becoming a trio in 2018 with the addition of Keilah Nina on bass and Jacqueline Proctor on drums, the same year they released the band’s second album, The Dream and the Deception. They have a new single out now, “Disappearing Girl,” out on Enci Records.

For Chicago-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nick Levine (formerly of Pinegrove), the blue heron is much more than just a big bird. It’s the symbol at the center of their debut album, Blue Heron, as Jodi, the elusive understanding they search for in their intimate, effortlessly tuneful “queer country.” Levine had the great wading bird tattooed on their back, posing in a freezing Chicago pond on the album cover, one symbol immersed within another—one perspective on life’s meaning in a limitless spectrum of experience. Levine’s lyrics evoke the personal and universal alike, often in the same breath. The beauty of Blue Heron is Levine’s acceptance that true meaning is fleeting, and just being alive with one’s eyes open—perhaps even lucky enough to catch a glimpse before it spreads its wings and takes to the air—is cause for joy. —Scott Russell

Here’s the full lineup for the week (all times CST):



12pm – Wyatt Wadell

2pm – Michigander

5pm – Sonta

7pm – Half Gringa



12pm – Elohim

2pm – Yoshi Flower

5pm – Ratboys

7pm – Neal Francis



12pm – Dayglow

2pm – Aly & AJ

7pm – Into It. Over It.

9pm – Cam



Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company

12pm – Peach Tree Rascals

2pm – grandson

5pm – Sarah Barrios

7pm – The Aquadolls

9pm – Jodi



12pm – Dermot Kennedy

2pm – Boy Pablo

5pm – Moontype

7pm – Ganser