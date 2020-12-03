Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 12/4 - Lindsay Ell, The Lone Bellow, Thad Cockrell, Larkin Poe

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 29 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.

Lindsay Ell will start things off at 12pm CT/1pm ET. She’s dominated the Canadian Country Music Association Awards since 2014 and has made her mark in the States as well since calling Nashville home. The Calgary native will be playing songs from latest album, Heart Theory, on which she explores the seven stages of grief.

At 3pm CT/4pm ET, we’ll be joined in the studio by The Lone Bellow. Kanene Donehey Pipkin, Zach Williams and Brian Elmquist have been playing together since 2012, releasing four albums, including this year’s Half Moon Light, produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner. They’ve recently relocated from Brooklyn to Nashville, and we can’t wait for this one.

Thad Cockrell will follow at 6pm CT/7pm ET. Known for his solo Americana work and his more indie rock trio LEAGUES, Cockrell’s songs span a variety of genres across six albums, in addition to the writing he’s done for others. His latest, If In Case You Feel the Same just came out on ATO Records.

We’ll wrap up Day 5 with Larkin Poe at 9pm CT/10pm ET. Our fellow native Georgians Rebecca and Megan Lovell relocated to Nashville, where they continue to tear it up with the help of Tarka Layman on bass and Kevin McGowan on drums. Their fifth studio album Self Made Man came out in June and was just nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Albums.

Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):

12pm – Lera Lynn

3pm – Birds of Chicago

6pm – Lilly Hiatt

9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan

12pm – The War And Treaty

3pm – Sierra Hull

6pm – Brendan Benson

9pm – Jaime Wyatt

12pm – Daru Jones

3pm – Molly Tuttle

6pm – Tenille Townes

9pm – A.J. Croce

12pm – Kip Moore

3pm – Devon Gilfillian

6pm – Rodney Crowell

9pm – Caylee Hammack

12pm – Ron Gallo

3pm – Amanda Shires

6pm – Moon Taxi

9pm – Langhorne Slim

12pm – Lady A

3pm – The SteelDrivers

6pm – Maggie Rose

9pm – Carly Pearce