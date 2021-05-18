Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville - Charlie Worsham, Dan Tyminski, David Cook, Steve Cropper

The Paste Studio is back in Nashville this week, streaming 28 sessions live from Jaan’s House, co-presented by our friends at SHOWX. It’s such a gift to be around live music.

Follow along on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Charlie Worsham has played in Old Crow Medicine Show, toured with Taylor Swift, opened for Miranda Lambert and acted in the TV show Bones. He’s also just released his first new song in four years, “Fist Through This Town.”

Dan Tyminski rose to fame as the voice behind George Clooney’s Soggy Bottom Boys in the Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou?, walking away from the experience with a Grammy Award and his music on a soundtrack that sold more than 8 million albums in the U.S. alone. His last album was 2017’s Southern Gothic.

David Cook won the seventh season of American Idol, breaking the record for the most singles debuting in the Hot 100 with 11 in a single week (and having the most on the chart at the same time since The Beatles). Since Idol, he’s continued making records, including a brand-new EP, The Looking Glass.

Steve Cropper has played guitar with so many legendary rock and soul stars, it’s hard to believe—Roy Orbison, Mavis Staples, Leon Russell, John Lennon, Etta James, Paul Simon. As the guitarist for Stax, he backed Otis Redding, Sam & Dave and Carla Thomas. He was also a member of Booker T. & the M.G.’s and The Blues Brothers. He’s in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and was named one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone. And he has a brand-new album, Fire It Up.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST):

12:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires

2:30pm – Valerie June

5:00pm – Nicole Atkins

7:30pm – JD Simo

12:00pm – Brent Cobb

2:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson

5:00pm – The Steel Woods

7:30pm – Seryn

12:00pm – Charlie Worsham

2:30pm – Dan Tyminski

5:00pm – David Cook

7:30pm – Steve Cropper

12:00pm – Pile

2:30pm – Oliver Wood

5:00pm – The Lighthouse and the Whaler

7:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

12:00pm – Dillon Carmichael

2:30pm – Sierra Ferrell

5:00pm – Elizabeth Cook

7:30pm – Todd Snider

12:00pm – Mat Kerney

2:30pm – Allison Russell

5:00pm – Briston Maroney

7:30pm – The New Respects

12:00pm – Amythyst Kiah

2:30pm – Anna Rose

5:00pm – Cordovas

7:30pm – Caroline Jones