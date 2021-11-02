Paste Studio at Sweetwater Brewing in Atlanta: Nov. 3-5

PROMOTIONAL
Paste Studio returns to our hometown of Atlanta over the next few days. We’ll be back among the beautiful barrels of beer at Sweetwater Brewing Company in Midtown. Fifteen performers will play Paste Studio Sessions at The Woodlands—where Sweetwater ages all its barrel-series beers. Tune in all week to hear music from pop singer/actress Katelyn Tarver, Americana singer/songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Beyonce’s bassist and musical director Divinity Roxx, among many others.
Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.
Here’s the lineup (all times EDT):
12pm – Waker
2pm – Paul McDonald
4pm – Paul Whitacre
6pm – Shannon Lauren Callihan
8pm – Christian Lopez
10:30am – Aaron Lee Tasjan
12pm – Shane Smith & the Saints
2pm – Takénobu
3:30pm – Emily Scott Robinson
6pm – Van Plating
12pm – Legendary Shack Shakers
2pm – The Jauntee
6pm – Katelyn Tarver
8pm – Divinity Roxx