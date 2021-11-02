Paste Studio at Sweetwater Brewing in Atlanta: Nov. 3-5

PROMOTIONAL

Paste Studio returns to our hometown of Atlanta over the next few days. We’ll be back among the beautiful barrels of beer at Sweetwater Brewing Company in Midtown. Fifteen performers will play Paste Studio Sessions at The Woodlands—where Sweetwater ages all its barrel-series beers. Tune in all week to hear music from pop singer/actress Katelyn Tarver, Americana singer/songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Beyonce’s bassist and musical director Divinity Roxx, among many others.

Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times EDT):

12pm – Waker

2pm – Paul McDonald

4pm – Paul Whitacre

6pm – Shannon Lauren Callihan

8pm – Christian Lopez

10:30am – Aaron Lee Tasjan

12pm – Shane Smith & the Saints

2pm – Takénobu

3:30pm – Emily Scott Robinson

6pm – Van Plating

12pm – Legendary Shack Shakers

2pm – The Jauntee

6pm – Katelyn Tarver

8pm – Divinity Roxx