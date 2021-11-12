Paste Studio at the Brooklyn Folk Festival: Nov. 12-13

Paste Studio is back in New York this week, setting up at the Brooklyn Folk Festival today and tomorrow. Tune in to hear music from acts like Oberhofer, Rachel Sage and Nora Brown, plus a poetry reading from Anne Waldman.

Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times EDT):

2pm – Oberhoffer

4pm – Anne Walkdman

6pm – Nora Brown

8pm – Jackson Lynch

2pm – Piedmont Bl?z Acoustic Duo

6pm – Radio Jarocho

8pm – Rachel Sage