Paste Studio at The New Colossus Festival

Paste is celebrating the return of The New Colossus Festival NYC’s Lower East Side with a series of livestreamed sessions hosted by our friends at Ilegal Mezcal. Join us for livestreams with some of our most anticipated TNCF artists including Dead Tooth, GIFT, Blushing, Maria BC, Witch Prophet and more!

Rounding out the livestream lineup are a few of our NYC heroes including Eric Krasno & John Oates.

If you’re in the New York area, come party with us! Festival badges are available here for $111.87 all-in, they’re good all five days of the festivities.

The week will celebrate the independent artistry of over 100 bands from around the world (lineup here and tickets here). We are especially looking forward to the Paste Showcase on Friday, March 11 at Berlin Under A featuring The Natvral, Zoon, Thus Love, Blushing, and Laura Lee and The Jettes.

You can live-stream each of the performances or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s the full lineup (all times EST):

12pm EST – Eric Krasno

2pm EST – James Brandon Lewis Trio

4pm EST – Dead Tooth

6pm EST – GIFT

3pm EST – John Oates and Guthrie Trapp

2pm EST – Blushing

4pm EST – Alea

12pm EST – Maria BC

2:30pm EST – Witch Prophet

4pm EST – Say She She

6pm EST – Agustin Uriburu