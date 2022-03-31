Paste Studio at WinterWonderGrass (Lake Tahoe)

After traveling to Steamboat Springs, Colo., back in February to set up the Paste Studio at the year’s first WinterWonderGrass, our team is now in Tahoe for round two. Brad Wagner and Juan Soria are recording more Paste Sessions at the foot of ski slopes. Music, mountains, beer? What’s not to love? You can live-stream each of the performances or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com.

Thanks also to the fine folks at Olympic Valley Stables for hosting us. Here’s the full lineup:

3pm PT/6pm ET – Fruition

4:30 PT/7:30 ET – Midnight North

1pm PT/4pm ET – Della Mae

3pm PT/6pm ET – The California Honeydrops

5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET – Pixie & The Partygrass Boys

7pm PT/10pm ET – Twisted Pine

11am PT/2pm ET – Peter Rowan

1pm PT/4pm ET – Jenni & Jess (of Dead Winter Carpenters)

3pm PT/6pm ET – The Lil Smokies

5pm PT/8pm ET – Town Mountain