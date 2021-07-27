Paste Studio in Chicago: 22 Performances Live-Streaming 7/28-8/1

We continue our Paste Studio on the Road tour in Chicago this week with 22 performances over the next five days. This is our first stop in the Windy City, and we’re thrilled with the lineup we’re bringing you as we stream each four-song session live from Michael Mac’s Pallet Sound studio in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.
Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.
Here’s the lineup (all times CST):
12pm – Wyatt Wadell
2pm – Michigander
5pm – Sonta
7pm – Half Gringa
12pm – Elohim
2pm – Black Pistol Fire
5pm – Ratboys
7pm – Neal Francis
12pm – Dayglow
2pm – Aly & AJ
5pm – NEZ
7pm – Into It. Over It.
9pm – Cam
Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company
12pm – Peach Tree Rascals
2pm – grandson
5pm – Sarah Barrios
7pm – The Aquadolls
9pm – Abstract Mindstate
Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company
12pm – Dermot Kennedy
2pm – Boy Pablo
5pm – Moontype
7pm – Ganser