Paste Studio in Chicago: 22 Performances Live-Streaming 7/28-8/1

By Josh Jackson  |  July 27, 2021  |  2:53pm
Photo courtesy of Aly and AJ Music Features Paste Studio
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Paste Studio in Chicago: 22 Performances Live-Streaming 7/28-8/1

We continue our Paste Studio on the Road tour in Chicago this week with 22 performances over the next five days. This is our first stop in the Windy City, and we’re thrilled with the lineup we’re bringing you as we stream each four-song session live from Michael Mac’s Pallet Sound studio in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST):

Wednesday, July 28


12pm – Wyatt Wadell
2pm – Michigander
5pm – Sonta
7pm – Half Gringa

Thursday, July 29


12pm – Elohim
2pm – Black Pistol Fire
5pm – Ratboys
7pm – Neal Francis

Friday, July 30


12pm – Dayglow
2pm – Aly & AJ
5pm – NEZ
7pm – Into It. Over It.
9pm – Cam

Saturday, July 31


Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company
12pm – Peach Tree Rascals
2pm – grandson
5pm – Sarah Barrios
7pm – The Aquadolls
9pm – Abstract Mindstate

Sunday, August 1


Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company
12pm – Dermot Kennedy
2pm – Boy Pablo
5pm – Moontype
7pm – Ganser

Tags

chicago

paste studio on the road

paste studio

Also in Music