Paste Studio in Chicago 7/28: Wyatt Wadell, Michigander, Sonta & Half Gringa

Mixing R&B, pop and funk, Chicago native Wyatt Wadell wrote his powerful protest song “Fight” within 24 hours of George Floyd’s murder. His latest single “You,” is “a heartbreak song about stopping your life for someone else,” he says. “It’s about the stupidity of infatuation and the angst for something you’ve never had.”





Out of Kalamazoo, Mich., Jason Singer fronts the atmospheric and anthemic indie-rock project Michigander, playing this year’s Lollapalooza on the heels of his third EP, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually.

R&B singer/songwriter Sonta has racked up millions of streams on SoundCloud and other streaming services. The Chicago rising star calls her brand of music R&D—”rhythm and drill,” with slow, heavy beats laying the ground for her powerful, soulful voice.

Chicago’s Isabel Olive released her second full-length under the moniker Half Gringa last year. Force To Reckon is full of energetic, emotional and original indie rock.

Here’s the full lineup for the week (all times CST):



12pm – Wyatt Wadell

2pm – Michigander

5pm – Sonta

7pm – Half Gringa



12pm – Elohim

2pm – Black Pistol Fire

5pm – Ratboys

7pm – Neal Francis



12pm – Dayglow

2pm – Aly & AJ

5pm – NEZ

7pm – Into It. Over It.

9pm – Cam



12pm – Peach Tree Rascals

2pm – grandson

5pm – Sarah Barrios

7pm – The Aquadolls

9pm – Abstract Mindstate



12pm – Dermot Kennedy

2pm – Boy Pablo

5pm – Moontype

7pm – Ganser