Paste Studio in Chicago 7/28: Wyatt Wadell, Michigander, Sonta & Half Gringa

The Paste Studio on the Road tour is in Chicago this week, streaming live from Michael Mac’s Pallet Sound studio in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.
You can live-stream sessions or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s today’s lineup:
Mixing R&B, pop and funk, Chicago native Wyatt Wadell wrote his powerful protest song “Fight” within 24 hours of George Floyd’s murder. His latest single “You,” is “a heartbreak song about stopping your life for someone else,” he says. “It’s about the stupidity of infatuation and the angst for something you’ve never had.”
Out of Kalamazoo, Mich., Jason Singer fronts the atmospheric and anthemic indie-rock project Michigander, playing this year’s Lollapalooza on the heels of his third EP, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually.
R&B singer/songwriter Sonta has racked up millions of streams on SoundCloud and other streaming services. The Chicago rising star calls her brand of music R&D—”rhythm and drill,” with slow, heavy beats laying the ground for her powerful, soulful voice.
Chicago’s Isabel Olive released her second full-length under the moniker Half Gringa last year. Force To Reckon is full of energetic, emotional and original indie rock.
Here’s the full lineup for the week (all times CST):
12pm – Wyatt Wadell
2pm – Michigander
5pm – Sonta
7pm – Half Gringa
12pm – Elohim
2pm – Black Pistol Fire
5pm – Ratboys
7pm – Neal Francis
12pm – Dayglow
2pm – Aly & AJ
5pm – NEZ
7pm – Into It. Over It.
9pm – Cam
Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company
12pm – Peach Tree Rascals
2pm – grandson
5pm – Sarah Barrios
7pm – The Aquadolls
9pm – Abstract Mindstate
Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company
12pm – Dermot Kennedy
2pm – Boy Pablo
5pm – Moontype
7pm – Ganser