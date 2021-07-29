Paste Studio in Chicago 7/29: Elohim, Ratboys, Neal Francis

The Paste Studio on the Road tour is in Chicago this week, streaming live from Michael Mac’s Pallet Sound studio in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. Today we’ve got Elohim, Ratboys and Neal Francis.

You can live-stream sessions or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s today’s lineup:

L.A. synth-pop phenom Elohim released her debut self-titled full-length album in 2018, and it peaked in the top 20 US dance chart. She also has a pair of EPs, the latest of which, Braindead was released for Mental Health Awareness Month with proceeds benefitting different mental health charities.

Ratboys surprised fans with the release of a new album back in April, Happy Birthday, Ratboy. The record serves to celebrate the Chicago band’s 10-year anniversary, and largely consists of re-recordings of the earliest Ratboys work. Five tracks comes from the first RATBOY EP, and another five from the undergrad days when founding members Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan met. The most exciting re-release is “Intense Judgement,” with Steiner’s light, sweet vocals guiding the song through easy grooving indie rock until an attention-grabbing breakdown arrives in the track’s latter half. The album closes with Ratboy’s latest single “Go Outside; a fully country-fied song written by the band between tours in 2019 while yearning for more time out in the world with loved ones. —Carli Scolforo

Singer/songwriter Neal Francis hails from Chicago, but the influence of New Orleans artists like Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and the Meters are unmistakable in his music. He cut his teeth touring with a variety of blues artists before the readily available drugs and alcohol took their toll. After getting sober and putting his life back together, he struck out on his own, recording his debut solo release Changes in 2018.

Here’s the full lineup for the week (all times CST):



12pm – Wyatt Wadell

2pm – Michigander

5pm – Sonta

7pm – Half Gringa



12pm – Elohim

5pm – Ratboys

7pm – Neal Francis



12pm – Dayglow

2pm – Aly & AJ

7pm – Into It. Over It.

9pm – Cam



Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company

12pm – Peach Tree Rascals

2pm – grandson

5pm – Sarah Barrios

7pm – The Aquadolls



Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company

12pm – Dermot Kennedy

2pm – Boy Pablo

5pm – Moontype

7pm – Ganser