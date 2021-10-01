Paste Studio on the Road: Austin (10/2-10/10)

Paste Studio heads to Texas this coming week. We’ll be set up at Arlyn Studios in downtown Austin from Oct 2-5 and Oct 8-10, recording a variety of acts based in Texas and those just passing through. Located within the Austin Opera House, the 7,000-square-foot facility opened in 1984 and has served legendary artists including Willie Nelson, Ray Charles, Neil Young and Les Paul.

Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times CDT):

12pm – Grace Pettis

7pm – Greyhounds

12pm – Walker Lukens

2pm – Sir Woman

7pm – Mother Mother

2pm – The Black Moods

5pm – Shinyribs

2pm – Charley Crockett

5pm – Nané

7pm – Folk Uke

12:00pm – Jamie Lin Wilson

2pm – The HU

5pm – The Haunt

12:00pm – Leon III

2pm – Jon Muq

5pm – David Ramirez

7pm – Lisa Morales

12:00pm – Fastball

2pm – Jimmie Vaughan

5pm – ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead

7pm – A Giant Dog