Paste Studio on the Road: Austin (10/2-10/10)

Paste Studio heads to Texas this coming week. We’ll be set up at Arlyn Studios in downtown Austin from Oct 2-5 and Oct 8-10, recording a variety of acts based in Texas and those just passing through. Located within the Austin Opera House, the 7,000-square-foot facility opened in 1984 and has served legendary artists including Willie Nelson, Ray Charles, Neil Young and Les Paul.
Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.
Here’s the lineup (all times CDT):
12pm – Grace Pettis
7pm – Greyhounds
12pm – Walker Lukens
2pm – Sir Woman
7pm – Mother Mother
2pm – The Black Moods
5pm – Shinyribs
2pm – Charley Crockett
5pm – Nané
7pm – Folk Uke
12:00pm – Jamie Lin Wilson
2pm – The HU
5pm – The Haunt
12:00pm – Leon III
2pm – Jon Muq
5pm – David Ramirez
7pm – Lisa Morales
12:00pm – Fastball
2pm – Jimmie Vaughan
5pm – ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead
7pm – A Giant Dog