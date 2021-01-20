Paste Studio on the Road: Boston 1/21 - Chris Smither, Squirrel Flower, Melissa Ferrick, Vundabar

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from Club Passim in Cambridge, Mass. We’ve invited 12 of Boston’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

Day 2 in Boston begins with Boston folk legend Chris Smither. At 76, Smither has been performing for six decades, gracing us with 18 albums, including last year’s More from the Levee.

At 2:30pm, indie folk act Squirrel Flower will perform. Paste’s Steven Edelstone praised the full-length debut from musician Ella Williams, I Was Born Swimming, released almost exactly one year ago, saying “feels like it was made for late-night drives.”

Melissa Ferrick performs at 5pm. A native of Ipswich, Mass., she released her debut Massive Blur on Atlantic Records in 1993 and hasn’t slowed down.

Boston Indie rock band Vundabar closes things out at 7:30pm. They released their fourth album Either Light last March, “their best album to date,” says Paste’s Lizzie Manno. “Either Light sees them embrace their New Wave and post-punk leanings more than ever before. It’s a groovy, heartfelt record with danceable rhythms and theatrical vocal performances, and it blends modern indie-pop influences with all your favorite New Wave staple bands.”

Here’s the full lineup (all times EST):

12pm – Ripe

2:30pm – Mark Erelli

5:00pm – Kaiti Jones

7:30pm – Alisa Amador

12:00pm – Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch)

2:30pm – Peter Mulvey

5:00pm – Dwight & Nicole

7:30pm – Martin Sexton