Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 4/2 - Moon Vs Sun, Fences

By Josh Jackson  |  April 2, 2021  |  9:30am
Photo courtesy of Moon Vs Sun Music Features Paste Studio
Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

12pm PT/3pm ET – Moon Vs Sun

Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida has sold more than five million records. His wife Chantal Kreviazuk has written songs for Drake, Shakira, Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez. Together, they’re Moon Vs Sun, and on April 23 they’ll release a debut album exploring their 20-year marriage and its recent renewal, along with an accompanying documentary film, both titled I’m Going to Break Your Heart.

2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET – Fences

Since 2010, Christopher Mansfield has released three albums under the name Fences and just released a deluxe edition of his latest—2019’s Failure Sculptures. The Brockton, Mass., native is a frequent collaborator with Macklemore, as well as Tegan and Sara. He’ll be joined in the studio by Maxine Woodring.

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT):

March 29

12pm – Vintage Trouble
2:30pm – Night Beats
5:00pm – Scarypoolparty
7:30pm – Sunny War

March 30

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse
2:30pm – Lee Pardini
5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia
7:30pm – Pearl Charles

March 31

12:00pm – Rozzi
2:30pm – The Driver Era
5:00pm – Cory Henry
7:30pm – Run River North

April 1

12:00pm – Girlpool
2:30pm – Sir Sly
5:00pm – Jensen McRae
7:30pm – Sons of Silver

April 2

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun
2:30pm – Fences

April 3

12:00pm – Gaby Moreno
2:30pm – Debi Nova
5:00pm – Azure Ray
7:30pm – Joyce Manor

April 4

12:00pm – Josh Radnor
2:30pm – Natalie Bergman
5:00pm – Cary Brothers
7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock

