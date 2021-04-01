Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 4/2 - Moon Vs Sun, Fences

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida has sold more than five million records. His wife Chantal Kreviazuk has written songs for Drake, Shakira, Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez. Together, they’re Moon Vs Sun, and on April 23 they’ll release a debut album exploring their 20-year marriage and its recent renewal, along with an accompanying documentary film, both titled I’m Going to Break Your Heart.

Since 2010, Christopher Mansfield has released three albums under the name Fences and just released a deluxe edition of his latest—2019’s Failure Sculptures. The Brockton, Mass., native is a frequent collaborator with Macklemore, as well as Tegan and Sara. He’ll be joined in the studio by Maxine Woodring.

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT):

12pm – Vintage Trouble

2:30pm – Night Beats

5:00pm – Scarypoolparty

7:30pm – Sunny War

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse

2:30pm – Lee Pardini

5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia

7:30pm – Pearl Charles

12:00pm – Rozzi

2:30pm – The Driver Era

5:00pm – Cory Henry

7:30pm – Run River North

12:00pm – Girlpool

2:30pm – Sir Sly

5:00pm – Jensen McRae

7:30pm – Sons of Silver

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun

2:30pm – Fences

12:00pm – Gaby Moreno

2:30pm – Debi Nova

5:00pm – Azure Ray

7:30pm – Joyce Manor

12:00pm – Josh Radnor

2:30pm – Natalie Bergman

5:00pm – Cary Brothers

7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock