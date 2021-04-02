Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 4/4 - Josh Radnor, Natalie Bergman, Cary Brothers, Jeff Rosenstock

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

Actor/director/musician Josh Radnor rose to fame playing Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother, and went on to prove his multi-disciplinary chops, directing the Sundance-winning film happythankyoumoreplease and releasing a pair of acclaimed albums with Ben Lee. His solo debut One More Then I’ll Let You Go is due out April 16.

Chicago native Natalie Bergman formed Wild Belle with her brother Elliot in 2012, releasing three albums under that name. Now she’s about to release her first solo album. The self-produced Mercy is due out May 7 on Third Man Records.

When Cary Brothers moved left Nashville for Los Angeles, he helped establish the community of artists who called Hotel Cafe home, so it’s fitting he’s joining Paste at the venue he introduced us to more than a decade ago. His music has been licensed for the screen so many times that his Twitter bio points out, “you probably heard my music in a TV show when someone was dying or crying or making out.”

Jeff Rosenstock has been prolific, whether with bands like Mustard Plug, Bomb the Music Industry! and The Bruce Lee Band or as a solo artist, releasing four albums full of catchy pop-punk over five years. Of his most recent album, last year’s No Dream, Paste’s Danielle Chelosky said, “it was much like a breath of fresh air after being stuck inside for so long. Or, more fittingly, like a great, sweaty pit at a punk show after not going to gigs for months.”

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT):

12pm – Vintage Trouble

2:30pm – Night Beats

5:00pm – Scarypoolparty

7:30pm – Sunny War

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse

2:30pm – Lee Pardini

5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia

7:30pm – Pearl Charles

12:00pm – Rozzi

2:30pm – The Driver Era

5:00pm – Cory Henry

7:30pm – Run River North

12:00pm – Girlpool

2:30pm – Sir Sly

5:00pm – Jensen McRae

7:30pm – Sons of Silver

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun

2:30pm – Fences

12:00pm – Gaby Moreno

2:30pm – Debi Nova

5:00pm – Azure Ray

7:30pm – Joyce Manor

12:00pm – Josh Radnor

2:30pm – Natalie Bergman

5:00pm – Cary Brothers

7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock