Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville - Amythyst Kiah, Anna Rose, Cordovas, Caroline Jones

By Josh Jackson  |  May 23, 2021  |  8:09am
Caroline Jones photo courtesy of the artist Music Features Paste Studio
The Paste Studio is back in Nashville this week, streaming 28 sessions live from Jaan’s House, co-presented by our friends at SHOWX. It’s such a gift to be around live music.

Follow along on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

12pm CT/1pm ET – Amythyst Kiah

Amythyst Kiah’s debut album doesn’t come out until June, but she’s already got a Grammy nomination and Folk Alliance’s “Song of the Year” for “Black Myself,” a song she wrote and released with Our Native Daughters. Walking the line between indie rock and roots, the Chattanooga, Tenn., native is ready for the big stage.

3:00pm CT/4:00pm ET – Anna Rose

Anna Rose plays the guitar like it’s done her wrong, wringing grungy blues from every strum and delivering powerhouse vocals on albums like The Light Inbetween and the her companion album of those same songs stripped down and recorded live, In the Flesh.

5pm CT/6pm ET – Cordovas

Joe Firstman (vocalist/various instruments) , Sevans Henderson (keyboards), Lucca Soria (guitars, vocals), and Toby Weaver (vocals, various instruments) of Cordovas have a new album, Destiny Hotel, and a new touring schedule taking them throughout the Southeast and the Midwest this spring.

7:30pm CT/8:30pm ET – Caroline Jones

Country singer/songwriter Caroline Jones had released four self-titled albums and hosted an interview show for Sirius XM’s coffeeshouse channel before 2018’s Bare Feet landed her on the country chart and onto the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST):

May 17

12:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires
2:30pm – Valerie June
5:00pm – Nicole Atkins
7:30pm – JD Simo

May 18

12:00pm – Brent Cobb
2:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson
5:00pm – The Steel Woods
7:30pm – Seryn

May 19

12:00pm – Charlie Worsham
2:30pm – Dan Tyminski
5:00pm – David Cook
7:30pm – Steve Cropper

May 20

12:00pm – Pile
2:30pm – Oliver Wood
5:00pm – The Lighthouse and the Whaler
7:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

May 21

12:00pm – Dillon Carmichael
3:00pm – Sierra Ferrell
5:00pm – Elizabeth Cook
7:30pm – Todd Snider

May 22

12:30pm – Blonde Bones
3:00pm – Allison Russell
5:00pm – Briston Maroney
7:30pm – The New Respects

May 23

12:00pm – Amythyst Kiah
3:00pm – Anna Rose
5:00pm – Cordovas
7:30pm – Caroline Jones

