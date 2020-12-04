Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 12/5 - Ron Gallo, Amanda Shires, Moon Taxi, Langhorne Slim

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 29 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.

Ron Gallo takes us into the weekend at 12pm CT/1pm ET. The Philadelphia-raised, Nashville-based singer/songwriter has four albums under his belt since going solo, and released a handful of singles this year in anticipation of 2021’s PEACEMEAL.

At 3pm CT/4pm ET, Amanda Shires will be playing us a few songs. A solo artist and master of the fiddle, Shires also co-founded country supergroup The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby last year. As a member of her husband Jason Isbell’s band, the 400 Unit, she won a Grammy in 2017. And she may have a special guest with her in the Paste Studio.

Moon Taxi follows at 6pm CT/7pm ET. The Nashville band will be releasing its sixth album in January, Silver Dream, on BMG. The lead single “Hometown Heroes” commemorates their journey as a band and as a group of friends.

And Langhorne Slim closes out Day 6 of Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville at 9pm CT/10pm ET. Since the Pennsylvania native’s debut album in 2004, he’s released a slew of acclaimed records, and has another one, Strawberry Mansion, coming out next year on Dualtone.

Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):

12pm – Lera Lynn

3pm – Birds of Chicago

6pm – Lilly Hiatt

9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan

12pm – The War And Treaty

3pm – Sierra Hull

6pm – Brendan Benson

9pm – Jaime Wyatt

12pm – Daru Jones

3pm – Molly Tuttle

6pm – Tenille Townes

9pm – A.J. Croce

12pm – Kip Moore

3pm – Devon Gilfillian

6pm – Rodney Crowell

9pm – Caylee Hammack

12pm – Lindsay Ell

3pm – The Lone Bellow

6pm – Thad Cockrell

9pm – Larkin Poe

12pm – Lady A

3pm – The SteelDrivers

6pm – Maggie Rose

9pm – Carly Pearce