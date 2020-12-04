Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 12/5 - Ron Gallo, Amanda Shires, Moon Taxi, Langhorne Slim

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 29 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.
Ron Gallo takes us into the weekend at 12pm CT/1pm ET. The Philadelphia-raised, Nashville-based singer/songwriter has four albums under his belt since going solo, and released a handful of singles this year in anticipation of 2021’s PEACEMEAL.
At 3pm CT/4pm ET, Amanda Shires will be playing us a few songs. A solo artist and master of the fiddle, Shires also co-founded country supergroup The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby last year. As a member of her husband Jason Isbell’s band, the 400 Unit, she won a Grammy in 2017. And she may have a special guest with her in the Paste Studio.
Moon Taxi follows at 6pm CT/7pm ET. The Nashville band will be releasing its sixth album in January, Silver Dream, on BMG. The lead single “Hometown Heroes” commemorates their journey as a band and as a group of friends.
And Langhorne Slim closes out Day 6 of Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville at 9pm CT/10pm ET. Since the Pennsylvania native’s debut album in 2004, he’s released a slew of acclaimed records, and has another one, Strawberry Mansion, coming out next year on Dualtone.
Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):
12pm – Lera Lynn
3pm – Birds of Chicago
6pm – Lilly Hiatt
9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan
12pm – The War And Treaty
3pm – Sierra Hull
6pm – Brendan Benson
9pm – Jaime Wyatt
12pm – Daru Jones
3pm – Molly Tuttle
6pm – Tenille Townes
9pm – A.J. Croce
12pm – Kip Moore
3pm – Devon Gilfillian
6pm – Rodney Crowell
9pm – Caylee Hammack
12pm – Lindsay Ell
3pm – The Lone Bellow
6pm – Thad Cockrell
9pm – Larkin Poe
12pm – Ron Gallo
3pm – Amanda Shires
6pm – Moon Taxi
9pm – Langhorne Slim
12pm – Lady A
3pm – The SteelDrivers
6pm – Maggie Rose
9pm – Carly Pearce