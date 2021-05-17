Paste Studio on the Road Nashville: Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires, Valerie June, Nicole Atkins, JD Simo

The Paste Studio is back in Nashville this week, streaming 28 sessions live from Jaan’s House, co-presented by our friends at SHOWX. It’s such a gift to be around live music.

Follow along on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

As a songwriter, performer and producer, Lawrence Rothman has worked with countless artists, including Angel Olsen, SASAMI, Girl in Red, Kali Uchis, Marissa Nadler, Kim Gordon and Courtney Love. Today they’ll be joined by one of our favorites, Nashville’s Amanda Shires.

Valerie June’s terrific new album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, opens with echoing, broken acoustic-piano chords—the sound of a small, wooden, Southern church. June soon enters with her acoustic guitar, singing in her twangy soprano, “I don’t know how long I’ll stay / No, I can’t tell you lies that way.” Is she singing to a lover about the uncertain duration of their relationship? Is she singing to a congregation about the uncertain duration of her time on Earth? It works either way, especially when she adds, “I’ve had not one regret.”—Geoffrey Himes

New Jersey native Nicole Atkins now calls Nashville home. Last year the longtime Paste favorite released her fifth studio LP, Italian Ice.

Since disbanding his psychedelic outfit SIMO, JD Simo has released two solo albums, including last year’s self-titled full-length.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST):

12:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires

2:30pm – Valerie June

5:00pm – Nicole Atkins

8:30pm – JD Simo

12:00pm – Brent Cobb

2:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson

5:00pm – The Steel Woods

8:30pm – Dylan LeBlanc

12:00pm – Charlie Worsham

2:30pm – Dan Tyminski

5:00pm – David Cook

8:30pm – Steve Cropper

12:00pm – Pile

2:30pm – Oliver Wood

5:00pm – The Lighthouse and the Whaler

8:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

12:00pm – Dillon Carmichael

2:30pm – Sierra Ferrell

5:00pm – Elizabeth Cook

8:30pm – Todd Snider

12:00pm – Mat Kerney

2:30pm – Allison Russell

5:00pm – Briston Maroney

8:30pm – The New Respects

12:00pm – Amythyst Kiah

2:30pm – Anna Rose

5:00pm – Cordovas

8:30pm – Caroline Jones